Gabriel goads Haaland after goal in Arsenal-Man City match in latest chapter of their spiky rivalry

Gabriel goads Haaland after goal in Arsenal-Man City match in latest chapter of their spiky rivalry View Photo

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal defender Gabriel didn’t waste his chance to get his own back on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

After Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal a 1-0 lead inside two minutes of its Premier League match against City on Sunday, Gabriel was seen celebrating in the face of Haaland immediately after the goal.

It was likely a direct response to a clash between the two players in the spiky first league meeting between the teams this season, on Sept. 22.

On that occasion, Haaland threw the ball against the back of Gabriel’s head after City scored an equalizer deep into stoppage time.

More than four months later, the needle was still clearly there — and the Premier League didn’t hesitate to flag it up.

On its official X site followed by more than 45 million people, the Premier League posted a picture of the incident between the pair alongside the words: “The latest chapter in the long-running Erling Haaland vs. Gabriel series.”

Arsenal was leading 1-0 at halftime.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer