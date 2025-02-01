Atletico gets back to winning ways at Mallorca’s expense in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid got back to winning ways by 2-0 over Mallorca to keep the pressure on La Liga leader Real Madrid on Saturday.

Second-placed Atletico moved to within a point of Madrid, which was playing at relegation-threatened Espanyol later.

Atletico lost both of its last two league matches and had only two wins in its last four games after a run of 15 consecutive victories.

It took the lead in the 26th minute when Giuliano Simeone sprinted down the right before rolling the ball across the edge of the area for Samuel Lino to fire into the bottom right corner.

Rodrigo Riquelme hit the crossbar with a free kick two minutes from time and also provide the through ball for substitute Antoine Griezmann to run onto and delightfully chip the goalkeeper and seal the match in stoppages.

Fifth-placed Villarreal crushed bottom club Real Valladolid 5-1 and Getafe drew with Sevilla 0-0.

