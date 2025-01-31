Pierotti double lifts Lecce to win over Parma and out of Serie A drop zone

Pierotti double lifts Lecce to win over Parma and out of Serie A drop zone View Photo

Santiago Pierotti scored twice in the second half and Lecce won at Parma 3-1 to move out the Serie A relegation zone on Friday for the first time since early November.

The win followed two heavy defeats for Marco Giampaolo’s side and lifted it from 18th to 13th place in the 20-team table.

Lecce showed admirable resilience after seeing a goal disallowed from Nikola Krstović in the 24th minute and then going behind to another video-assisted decision, this time a penalty award that was dispatched by Emanuele Valeri.

But Krstović got the goal his hard work deserved two minutes later and then his assist allowed Argentina-born striker Pierotti to put the visitors ahead after 63 minutes.

A second half substitute, Pierotti made sure of all three points — and only Lecce’s second win since mid-December — with a clinching goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

The result extended Parma’s grim run of just one league win in its last nine matches. It dropped to 18th.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer