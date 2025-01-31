Kings bring losing streak into matchup with the Hurricanes

Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-16-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings look to end their four-game slide with a win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina is 20-5-1 at home and 32-16-4 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 9-3-2 in games decided by one goal.

Los Angeles has gone 11-14-5 in road games and 26-17-6 overall. The Kings are 21-0-2 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Roslovic has scored 18 goals with nine assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has eight goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 24 goals and 20 assists for the Kings. Alex Turcotte has scored two goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-1-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Kings: 2-7-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press