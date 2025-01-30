Kings take losing streak into game against the Lightning

Los Angeles Kings (26-16-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (26-20-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -153, Kings +128; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings are looking to end a three-game slide with a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay has a 15-7-1 record in home games and a 26-20-3 record overall. The Lightning have allowed 139 goals while scoring 171 for a +32 scoring differential.

Los Angeles is 11-13-5 in road games and 26-16-6 overall. The Kings have gone 21-0-2 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams play Thursday for the second time this season. The Kings won 2-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point has 28 goals and 24 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 24 goals and 20 assists for the Kings. Alex Turcotte has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press