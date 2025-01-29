Sharks take road losing streak into game against the Kraken

San Jose Sharks (15-32-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (22-27-3, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks will look to break a four-game road slide when they visit the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle has a 5-8-1 record in Pacific Division games and a 22-27-3 record overall. The Kraken have a 5-9-0 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

San Jose has gone 15-32-6 overall with a 4-9-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have a 6-14-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Sharks won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schwartz has 17 goals and 17 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 16 goals and 20 assists for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press