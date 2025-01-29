Ducks bring win streak into matchup against the Flames

Anaheim Ducks (21-23-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (24-18-7, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Calgary Flames.

Calgary has gone 24-18-7 overall with a 7-4-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Flames have conceded 145 goals while scoring 130 for a -15 scoring differential.

Anaheim has a 5-9-1 record in Pacific Division play and a 21-23-6 record overall. The Ducks have allowed 155 goals while scoring 127 for a -28 scoring differential.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Flames won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau has scored 19 goals with 17 assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 16 goals and 23 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has scored six goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press