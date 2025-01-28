Ducks play the Kraken following McTavish’s 2-goal performance

Anaheim Ducks (20-23-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (22-26-3, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -154, Ducks +129; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Seattle Kraken after Mason McTavish scored two goals in the Ducks’ 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators.

Seattle has a 22-26-3 record overall and a 5-7-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Kraken have a 4-9-0 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Anaheim is 20-23-6 overall and 4-9-1 against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have conceded 151 goals while scoring 121 for a -30 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Ducks won 5-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann has scored 14 goals with 24 assists for the Kraken. Eeli Tolvanen has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 15 goals and 23 assists for the Ducks. McTavish has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press