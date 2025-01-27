Duran volley gives Celta Vigo 1-1 draw at Alaves

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, Spain (AP) — Pablo Duran’s second half volley gave Celta Vigo a 1-1 draw at Alaves and snapped a three-game losing streak in La Liga on Monday.

Duran took a pass outside the box and flicked it into the air before cracking a volley into the net from 20 meters out.

Alaves went ahead after six minutes when Kike García scored from the spot after a VAR-assisted penalty awarded for handball. It was the former Middlesbrough striker’s fourth goal in his last two games.

Alaves missed a chance to record successive league victories for the first time this season. Alaves was 17th, one point above the relegation zone.

It was the fourth straight game without a win for Celta Vigo, which remained 13th.

