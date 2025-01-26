Barcelona scores four goals in 24 minutes in Spanish league game against Valencia

Barcelona scores four goals in 24 minutes in Spanish league game against Valencia View Photo

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona got off to a strong start against Valencia in the Spanish league on Sunday, with four different players scoring in the first 24 minutes.

Frenkie de Jong opened the scoring in the third minute, Ferran Torres added to the lead in the eighth, Raphinha found the net in the 14th and Fermín López completed the early rout in the 24th at Montjuic stadium.

López added the fifth in first-half stoppage time as Barcelona ended the first half with a 5-0 lead.

Barcelona looks set to move within three points of second-place Atletico Madrid and seven points off leader Real Madrid, which won 3-0 at Valladolid on Saturday with a hat trick by Kylian Mbappé. Atletico was held 1-1 by Villarreal on Saturday.

Valencia was sitting second-to-last in the 20-team standings.

Other results

Midtable Real Sociedad fell 3-0 at home against 14th-placed Getafe, losing for the third time in a row across all competitions.

Randy Nteka scored in the 80th and 83rd minutes as seventh-placed Rayo Vallecano came from behind to beat eighth-placed Girona 2-1.

Fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao was held to a 0-0 home draw against struggling Leganes.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer