Sharks bring losing streak into game against the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (20-23-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-32-6, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks will try to stop their six-game skid when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

San Jose is 14-32-6 overall and 8-16-1 in home games. The Sharks have allowed 191 goals while scoring 137 for a -54 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh is 8-13-5 on the road and 20-23-8 overall. The Penguins have gone 18-4-4 in games they score three or more goals.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Penguins won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund has scored 14 goals with 29 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Bryan Rust has 19 goals and 19 assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Penguins: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press