Liverpool routs Ipswich while chasing Forest is stunned by Bournemouth 5-0

Liverpool routs Ipswich while chasing Forest is stunned by Bournemouth 5-0 View Photo

Liverpool kept up its charge towards the Premier League title by thrashing Ipswich 4-1 and staying six points clear at the top on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th league goal at Anfield and his 23rd overall this season.

Arsenal was second after winning at Wolverhampton 1-0, but third-placed Nottingham Forest was stunned by Bournemouth 5-0 on the south coast.

Fourth-placed Newcastle came back from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1, with Alexander Isak scoring twice.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JAMES ROBSON

AP Soccer Writer