Clear
42.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Liverpool routs Ipswich while chasing Forest is stunned by Bournemouth 5-0

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Britain Soccer Premier League

Liverpool routs Ipswich while chasing Forest is stunned by Bournemouth 5-0

Photo Icon View Photo

Liverpool kept up its charge towards the Premier League title by thrashing Ipswich 4-1 and staying six points clear at the top on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th league goal at Anfield and his 23rd overall this season.

Arsenal was second after winning at Wolverhampton 1-0, but third-placed Nottingham Forest was stunned by Bournemouth 5-0 on the south coast.

Fourth-placed Newcastle came back from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1, with Alexander Isak scoring twice.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 