Argentina’s U-20 team beats Brazil 6-0 in South American championship

By AP News
Brazil Argentina Soccer South American U20

VALENCIA, Venezuela (AP) — Manchester City signing Claudio Echeverri scored two goals and led Argentina’s under-20 team to a 6-0 win over archrival Brazil on Friday in the teams’ first match in the South American championship’s Group B.

Argentina scored its first three goals in the first minutes of play, with Ian Subiabre (sixth minute), Echeverri (eight), and an own goal by Igor Serrote (11th).

“We did an amazing job, we were ready for this,” Echeverri said. “We are always motivated to play against Brazil. We will not relax, we need to keep improving.”

South America’s U-20 championship will give the top four teams a place in the age category’s World Cup in September in Chile. Brazil has a record 12 titles in the South American U-20 championship.

Earlier, Ecuador beat Bolivia 2-1 in their first Group B match.

The first three teams in each of the two groups will advance to a six-team round-robin tournament. The top four will secure their berths in Chile.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

