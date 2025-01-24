Predators play the Ducks following Forsberg’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (18-22-7, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (19-23-6, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Anaheim Ducks after Filip Forsberg’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Predators’ 6-5 win.

Anaheim has a 10-12-2 record in home games and a 19-23-6 record overall. The Ducks have an 18-0-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

Nashville has an 18-22-7 record overall and a 6-14-4 record on the road. The Predators have committed 187 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 15 goals and 22 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Forsberg has 18 goals and 29 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has scored six goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press