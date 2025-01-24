Blue Jackets take on the Kings, look to extend home win streak

Los Angeles Kings (26-14-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (23-19-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Kings.

Columbus has a 23-19-7 record overall and a 16-5-3 record on its home ice. The Blue Jackets have a 3-3-6 record in games decided by a goal.

Los Angeles has an 11-11-4 record on the road and a 26-14-5 record overall. The Kings have gone 11-3-1 when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Kings won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has scored 15 goals with 38 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has 12 goals and 31 assists for the Kings. Brandt Clarke has four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press