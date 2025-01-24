Thorns sign Venezuelan international Deyna Castellanos

The Portland Thorns have signed Venezuelan international Deyna Castellanos through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

Castellanos played for expansion Bay FC last season. She and the club decided to mutually part, making the 25-year-old midfielder a free agent.

“For me, obviously Portland was one of the biggest options. I’m very thrilled to be part of the club now, and make it official,” she told The Associated Press ahead of the Thorns’ formal announcement on Friday. “So for me it’s very exciting, it’s new beginnings so I’m really, really looking forward to come here and shine.”

Acquired by Bay FC in a transfer from Manchester City, Castellanos appeared in 25 matches with 12 starts for the San Francisco Bay Area team. She had two goals and one assist.

Castellanos played for Manchester City for two seasons, joining the Women’s Super League club after playing in Spain for Atletico Madrid.

Castellanos has played in 38 matches with Venezuela, with 22 goals and 15 assists.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Deyna to the Thorns, she is a player who has qualities we feel we can continue to develop and enhance within our program,” Thorns coach Rob Gale said in a statement. “We are excited to challenge her in this next stage of her career and have her join in our club ambitions.”

Castellanos has championed women’s soccer with the Queen Deyna Program, which helps young players — including players from her home nation and other Latin American countries — to pursue college educations. Castellanos said the program has already helped 44 players.

Castellanos was on the Florida State team that won the national title in 2018. She scored 47 goals in 77 games over her career with the Seminoles.

