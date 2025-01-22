Danish winger Anders Dreyer acquired by MLS expansion club San Diego from Anderlecht

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Danish winger Anders Dreyer was acquired by Major League Soccer’s expansion San Diego team from Belgium’s Anderlecht on Wednesday and agreed to a three-year contract.

Dreyer followed Mexican winger Hirving Lozano and became San Diego’s second designated player, whose compensation and acquisition cost exceed the $743,750 salary budget charge maximum.

A 26-year-old left-footed player, Dreyer scored 26 league goals and 31 in all competitions during 2 1/2 seasons at Anderlecht. He played previously for Esbjerg, St. Mirren, Heerenveen, Midtjylland and Rubin Kazan.

San Diego, MLS’s 30th team, plays its first match at the LA Galaxy on Feb. 23.

___

