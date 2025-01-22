Sharks host the Predators after Granlund’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (17-22-7, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-30-6, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Nashville Predators after Mikael Granlund scored two goals in the Sharks’ 7-5 loss to the Nashville Predators.

San Jose is 14-30-6 overall and 8-14-1 at home. The Sharks have a 5-11-2 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Nashville has a 17-22-7 record overall and a 5-14-4 record in road games. The Predators have gone 6-12-2 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Predators won the last matchup 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has 14 goals and 20 assists for the Sharks. Tyler Toffoli has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Roman Josi has nine goals and 25 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 1.8 penalties and 3.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press