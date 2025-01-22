Ducks take losing streak into home matchup with the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (20-21-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-23-6, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks look to break their four-game skid when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Anaheim has an 18-23-6 record overall and a 9-12-2 record in home games. The Ducks have gone 7-11-4 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Pittsburgh has a 20-21-8 record overall and an 8-11-5 record in road games. The Penguins have given up 176 goals while scoring 147 for a -29 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Penguins won the last matchup 2-1 in overtime. Sidney Crosby scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has 12 goals and 13 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Crosby has 13 goals and 38 assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Penguins: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press