Lindsey Vonn falls while on pace for podium finish at World Cup super-G in Cortina

Lindsey Vonn falls while on pace for podium finish at World Cup super-G in Cortina View Photo

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn fell while on pace for a podium finish at a World Cup super-G on Sunday on the course that will host skiing at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.

She went down on her left hip coming around a gate midway down but appeared to avoid injury. Then the American slid down the course and came to a stop far away from the safety netting.

Vonn quickly got up and skied down to the finish area and waved to the crowd.

It was her second fall in four days after also avoiding injury during a crash in downhill training on Thursday.

Home favorite Federica Brignone was leading the race from Lara Gut-Behrami by 0.58 seconds, with Corinne Suter in third, 1.08 behind.

Results were not official yet because lower-ranked skiers were still coming down.

Vonn, who holds the record with 12 wins in Cortina, returned to the circuit last month at age 40 with a new titanium knee after nearly six years of retirement.

Vonn told The Associated Press on Thursday that she plans to retire again after next year’s Olympics, when women’s skiing will be held in Cortina and men’s races in Bormio.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer