Bruins and Sharks take the ice in out-of-conference matchup

San Jose Sharks (14-28-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (22-19-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the San Jose Sharks in a non-conference matchup.

Boston has gone 13-7-3 at home and 22-19-6 overall. The Bruins have a 7-11-3 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

San Jose has gone 6-14-5 in road games and 14-28-6 overall. The Sharks have gone 5-11-1 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 21 goals with 30 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Mikael Granlund has 12 goals and 25 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has scored four goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-7-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.8 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press