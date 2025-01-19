Kings take home winning streak into matchup with the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (19-21-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-13-5, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Pittsburgh Penguins aiming to extend a nine-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles is 25-13-5 overall and 14-2-1 at home. The Kings have a 21-0-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

Pittsburgh has gone 7-11-5 on the road and 19-21-8 overall. The Penguins have given up 175 goals while scoring 142 for a -33 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has scored 22 goals with 20 assists for the Kings. Phillip Danault has five assists over the past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 12 goals and 37 assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Penguins: 2-5-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press