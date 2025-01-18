Kluivert scores another hat trick as Bournemouth ends Newcastle’s winning run in Premier League View Photo

Justin Kluivert scored his second hat trick of the season in the Premier League to inspire Bournemouth to a 4-1 victory at Newcastle, whose nine-match winning run in all competitions came to an end emphatically on Saturday.

The Dutch midfielder netted in the sixth and 44th minutes, and again in the second-half stoppage time to complete his hat trick at St. James’ Park. Milos Kerkez added a fourth goal in the sixth minute of added-on time.

Bruno Guimaraes had equalized for Newcastle.

Kluivert also scored three goals against Wolverhampton in November. In that match, all of Kluivert’s goals were penalties, but he scored from open play each time against Newcastle.

Six of Newcastle’s nine straight victories had come in the league, helping to lift the Saudi-controlled team into the top four in its bid to return to the Champions League.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak failed to score, having previously netted in eight league games in a row. That left him three games short of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy’s record for the longest scoring run in Premier League history.

Bournemouth climbed to sixth place, tied for points with fifth-place Chelsea.

