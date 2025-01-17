USWNT World Cup winner Christen Press re-signs with Angel City

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two-time Women’s World Cup winner Christen Press has re-signed with Angel City, the National Women’s Soccer League club announced Friday.

Press, who was Angel City’s first-ever signing ahead of its inaugural 2022 season, signed a one-year deal as a free agent for this season, following her return from a serious knee injury last year.

Press posted on Instgram: “LA, it was always you.”

The 36-year-old Press was on the U.S. national team when it won the Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019 and the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She has played in 155 games for the national team, scoring 64 goals with 43 assists.

Press scored two goals in eight games with Angel City in the club’s first NWSL season before tearing the ACL in her right knee. She had four surgeries before returning last season and playing in nine games.

“This city’s strength and resilience inspires me, and I could not be more proud to represent L.A, my home city, when I step out onto the pitch this season,” Press said in a statement released Friday by the team. “To this community of fans, your love and support has gotten me through a lot, we’ve been through a lot together and I could not be more excited to journey with you for another season.”

Press and fellow two-time World Cup winner Tobin Health host the popular women’s soccer YouTube series The RE-CAP Show.

