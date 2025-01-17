Los Angeles visits Seattle after Turcotte’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (25-12-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (19-24-3, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Seattle Kraken after Alex Turcotte scored two goals in the Kings’ 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Seattle is 4-6-1 against the Pacific Division and 19-24-3 overall. The Kraken have gone 4-9-0 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Los Angeles is 25-12-5 overall with a 7-7-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have a 21-0-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand has 13 goals and 16 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Alex Laferriere has 13 goals and 13 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press