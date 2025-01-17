Islanders play the Sharks, look to stop home losing streak

San Jose Sharks (14-27-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (17-20-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders look to stop their three-game home slide with a victory against the San Jose Sharks.

New York is 17-20-7 overall and 7-11-2 in home games. The Islanders have a -20 scoring differential, with 115 total goals scored and 135 allowed.

San Jose has a 6-13-5 record on the road and a 14-27-6 record overall. The Sharks are 5-11-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee has 21 goals and 16 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 13 goals and 19 assists for the Sharks. Tyler Toffoli has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press