Pacific Division opponents meet when Canucks host the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (24-12-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-14-10, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks face the Los Angeles Kings in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents.

Vancouver is 19-14-10 overall with a 6-3-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Canucks have committed 168 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank ninth in NHL play.

Los Angeles has a 24-12-5 record overall and a 6-7-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have gone 20-0-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Canucks won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Tanner Miller has eight goals and 21 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 20 goals and 19 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press