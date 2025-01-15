Lightning and Ducks square off in out-of-conference matchup

Anaheim Ducks (18-21-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (23-16-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning play the Anaheim Ducks in a non-conference matchup.

Tampa Bay is 13-6-1 in home games and 23-16-3 overall. The Lightning have gone 5-6-2 in games decided by one goal.

Anaheim is 9-10-3 in road games and 18-21-5 overall. The Ducks have conceded 137 goals while scoring 106 for a -31 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Ducks won the previous meeting 4-1. Frank Vatrano scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 20 goals and 42 assists for the Lightning. Anthony Cirelli has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 14 goals and 19 assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has scored three goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press