Ducks head into matchup against the Hurricanes on losing streak

Anaheim Ducks (17-20-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (26-15-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -476, Ducks +365; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks, on a three-game losing streak, play the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina has a 17-5-0 record at home and a 26-15-2 record overall. The Hurricanes have a +27 scoring differential, with 145 total goals scored and 118 given up.

Anaheim has a 17-20-5 record overall and an 8-9-3 record on the road. The Ducks have gone 7-9-3 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 14 goals and 17 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 14 goals and 19 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has scored three goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press