Oilers take home winning streak into matchup with the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (24-11-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (26-13-3, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings trying to continue a five-game home winning streak.

Edmonton is 26-13-3 overall and 6-4-1 against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have a +22 scoring differential, with 139 total goals scored and 117 conceded.

Los Angeles has a 24-11-5 record overall and a 6-6-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have gone 10-1-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

The teams square off Monday for the second time this season. The Kings won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting. Quinton Byfield led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Bouchard has seven goals and 25 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has 12 goals and 28 assists for the Kings. Byfield has scored five goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press