Flyers take losing streak into game against the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (17-19-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (17-20-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers head into a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks as losers of four games in a row.

Philadelphia has an 8-11-1 record in home games and a 17-20-5 record overall. The Flyers have a 5-9-1 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Anaheim has an 8-8-3 record in road games and a 17-19-5 record overall. The Ducks have a 7-8-3 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Flyers won 3-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Tippett has 11 goals and 13 assists for the Flyers. Tyson Foerster has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 11 goals and 12 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press