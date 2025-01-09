Father and son Ashley and Tyler Young could face each other in the FA Cup

Former England international Ashley Young could face his 18-year-old son Tyler when Everton hosts Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup on Thursday.

Ashley Young won the FA Cup in 2016 with Manchester United as well as league titles in England and Italy. But he said the chance to share the field with his son would be bigger than any trophy he has lifted.

“I’ve said it for (a) numerous amount of years that if there was a possibility that we was able to play with each other or play against each other, it tops everything I’ve done in my career,” he told Everton’s website. “It’s going to be incredible if it happens and hopefully, fingers crossed, it does.”

The 39-year-old Ashley Young said there would be no danger of split loyalties in the game.

“That just wouldn’t happen … as soon as the game comes, as soon as the whistle blows, it’s just another opponent, another enemy and we’ll be both be looking to go out and win the game.”

Midfielder Tyler spent time at Arsenal, Queens Park Rangers and MK Dons before joining third division Peterborough last year.

He has played only one senior game for Peterborough when he debuted as a substitute in October.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been an easy journey, it’s been a bumpy road but having him (Ashley) is always a good thing to be able to go to if I need help,” Tyler said.

Ashley is in the latter stages of a career that has seen him represent England at the World Cup and play for storied clubs such as United, Inter Milan and Aston Villa.

Among other instances of fathers and sons in the same game, World Cup winner Rivaldo played and scored in the same game as his son Rivaldinho in a Brazilian second division match in 2015.

In October, Lebron and Bronny James made history by becoming the first father and son to play together in the NBA.

In 1990, Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. hit back-to-back home runs in Major League Baseball.

