Los Angeles brings 4-game win streak into matchup against Winnipeg

Los Angeles Kings (23-10-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-12-2, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Winnipeg Jets looking to prolong a four-game win streak.

Winnipeg is 15-4-2 at home and 28-12-2 overall. The Jets are first in the league with 152 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

Los Angeles has gone 9-8-4 on the road and 23-10-5 overall. The Kings are 20-0-2 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The Kings won the previous meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has 23 goals and 30 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 19 goals and 18 assists for the Kings. Phillip Danault has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press