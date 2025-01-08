St. Louis and Anaheim meet in Western Conference action

Anaheim Ducks (17-18-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-19-4, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Anaheim Ducks hit the ice in Western Conference play.

St. Louis has an 8-9-1 record at home and a 19-19-4 record overall. The Blues have a 17-4-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

Anaheim is 17-18-5 overall and 8-7-3 in road games. The Ducks have a 7-8-3 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has scored 18 goals with 17 assists for the Blues. Dylan Holloway has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 14 goals and 19 assists for the Ducks. Robby Fabbri has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press