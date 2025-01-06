Golden Knights face the Sharks in Pacific Division play

Vegas Golden Knights (27-9-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-23-6, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific Division foes meet when the San Jose Sharks play the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose is 4-8-1 against the Pacific Division and 13-23-6 overall. The Sharks have a 4-10-2 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Vegas is 27-9-3 overall and 13-2-1 against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have conceded 104 goals while scoring 138 for a +34 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Golden Knights won the previous matchup 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabian Zetterlund has scored 11 goals with 15 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 11 goals and 41 assists for the Golden Knights. Brett Howden has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press