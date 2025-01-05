Diallo goal seals 2-2 draw for Man United against Liverpool View Photo

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Amad Diallo’s late equalizer secured a 2-2 draw for Manchester United against Premier League leader Liverpool on Sunday.

The forward turned home Alejandro Garnacho’s cross in the 80th minute at Anfield after Mohamed Salah’s penalty had looking like giving Liverpool the win.

United led through Lisandro Martinez’s strike in the 52nd, but Cody Gakpo leveled seven minutes later.

Salah fired Liverpool ahead from the spot in the 70th after Matthijs de Ligt handled in the box.

The draw ended United’s four-game losing run in all competitions and moved it up to 13th in the standings.

Liverpool missed the chance to open up an eight-point lead on second-place Arsenal, which drew 1-1 with Brighton on Saturday. It is still six points clear at the top with a game in hand.

United is without a win at Anfield since 2016 — a run that spans nine games in all competitions. But it was a first point for Ruben Amorim’s team since the 2-1 win against Manchester City on Dec. 15.

It was Diallo who provided the decisive goal on that occasion, just as he did in United’s 4-3 win against Liverpool in the FA Cup last season.

It could have been even better for United, with Harry Maguire firing over from close range deep into added time.

Liverpool had its chances to win as well, with Virgil van Dijk firing a header straight at United goalkeeper Andre Onana late on.

Raul Jimenez scored a penalty in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 draw for Fulham against Ipswich.

It was Jimenez’s second penalty of the match as Fulham twice came from a goal down at Craven Cottage.

Relegation-fighting Ipswich went ahead through Sam Szmodics in the 38th and Jimenez leveled from the spot in the 69th.

Ipswich went in front again through Liam Delap’s penalty in the 71st and looked like climbing out of the relegation zone.

But when Jimenez was brought down by Leif Davis in the box, referee Darren Bond pointed to the spot again.

Jimenez made no mistake and fired into the top corner to share the points.

Fulham is ninth and six points off the top four, while Ipswich is 18th and below Wolverhampton on goal difference, having played a game more.

JAMES ROBSON

