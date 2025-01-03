Devils bring losing streak into matchup with the Sharks

New Jersey Devils (24-14-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (12-23-6, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils enter the matchup with the San Jose Sharks after losing three in a row.

San Jose is 7-12-1 in home games and 12-23-6 overall. The Sharks serve 8.9 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in NHL play.

New Jersey is 24-14-3 overall and 12-8-0 in road games. The Devils rank third in NHL play serving 9.7 penalty minutes per game.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sharks won 1-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 15 goals and 11 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 14 goals and 33 assists for the Devils. Timo Meier has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Devils: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press