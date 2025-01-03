Kings host the Lightning on 3-game winning streak

Tampa Bay Lightning (20-13-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-10-5, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Los Angeles has a 22-10-5 record overall and a 13-2-1 record on its home ice. The Kings have conceded 94 goals while scoring 116 for a +22 scoring differential.

Tampa Bay is 20-13-2 overall and 9-7-1 on the road. The Lightning have a +37 scoring differential, with 135 total goals scored and 98 allowed.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Laferriere has 13 goals and 13 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 17 goals and 36 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has scored eight goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press