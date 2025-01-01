Sharks take losing streak into home matchup with the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (20-12-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-23-6, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks play the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of eight in a row.

San Jose is 11-23-6 overall and 6-12-1 at home. The Sharks have a 4-10-2 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Tampa Bay has a 9-6-1 record in road games and a 20-12-2 record overall. The Lightning have gone 12-6-1 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The teams square off Thursday for the second time this season. The Lightning won the previous meeting 8-1. Brandon Hagel scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 14 goals and 11 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Brayden Point has 23 goals and 20 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has nine goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press