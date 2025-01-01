Jets look to extend home win streak, host the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (15-17-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (27-11-1, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Anaheim Ducks.

Winnipeg has a 14-3-1 record at home and a 27-11-1 record overall. The Jets are 14-6-0 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Anaheim is 15-17-4 overall and 7-6-3 on the road. The Ducks have a -21 scoring differential, with 89 total goals scored and 110 given up.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Ducks won 3-2 in the last matchup. Frank Vatrano led the Ducks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has 18 goals and 17 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 11 goals and 17 assists for the Ducks. Robby Fabbri has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Ducks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press