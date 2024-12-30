Ducks host the Devils in a non-conference matchup

New Jersey Devils (24-12-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-17-4, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks and the New Jersey Devils will play in a non-conference matchup.

Anaheim is 14-17-4 overall and 7-11-1 at home. The Ducks have given up 108 goals while scoring 86 for a -22 scoring differential.

New Jersey is 24-12-3 overall and 12-6-0 on the road. The Devils are fourth in league play with 130 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Devils won the last matchup 6-2. Stefan Noesen scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 10 goals and 17 assists for the Ducks. Robby Fabbri has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Nico Hischier has 18 goals and 16 assists for the Devils. Ondrej Palat has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press