Sharks take on the Flyers on losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (16-17-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-22-6, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks play the Philadelphia Flyers after losing seven in a row.

San Jose has gone 6-11-1 in home games and 11-22-6 overall. The Sharks have gone 4-9-2 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Philadelphia is 8-8-3 on the road and 16-17-4 overall. The Flyers have given up 134 goals while scoring 112 for a -22 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Flyers won the previous matchup 4-3 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund has scored 11 goals with 23 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 16 goals and 25 assists for the Flyers. Noah Cates has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Flyers: 4-6-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press