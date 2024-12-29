Los Angeles in action against Philadelphia after overtime win

Philadelphia Flyers (16-16-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (20-10-5, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -219, Flyers +180; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Philadelphia Flyers after the Kings knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in overtime.

Los Angeles is 20-10-5 overall and 11-2-1 in home games. The Kings have a +18 scoring differential, with 108 total goals scored and 90 conceded.

Philadelphia has a 16-16-4 record overall and an 8-7-3 record on the road. The Flyers have gone 5-8-1 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Kings won the previous matchup 7-3. Kevin Fiala scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Laferriere has 13 goals and 12 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Owen Tippett has 11 goals and 11 assists for the Flyers. Noah Cates has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press