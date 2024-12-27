Flyers visit the Ducks, look to break road skid

Philadelphia Flyers (15-16-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-16-4, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they play the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim is 6-10-1 at home and 13-16-4 overall. The Ducks have gone 4-5-3 in games decided by a goal.

Philadelphia has a 7-7-3 record in road games and a 15-16-4 record overall. The Flyers have allowed 128 goals while scoring 105 for a -23 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Strome has five goals and 11 assists for the Ducks. Robby Fabbri has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Matvei Michkov has 11 goals and 16 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press