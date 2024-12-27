Oilers take win streak into game against the Kings

Edmonton Oilers (21-11-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-10-5, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers are looking to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles is 5-5-0 against the Pacific Division and 19-10-5 overall. The Kings have a +17 scoring differential, with 104 total goals scored and 87 given up.

Edmonton is 4-3-0 against the Pacific Division and 21-11-2 overall. The Oilers are 8-2-2 in one-goal games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 16 goals and 16 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 24 goals and 28 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has scored 10 goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.2 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press