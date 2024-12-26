Erling Haaland misses penalty and Man City drops more points after 1-1 draw with Everton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland missed a penalty as Manchester City was held 1-1 by Everton in the Premier League on Thursday.

Haaland had the chance to set the four-time defending champion on course for only its second win in 13 games when stepping up for a 53rd minute spot kick at the Etihad Stadium. But he was denied by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as City’s woeful recent run was extended.

Pep Guardiola’s team has lost nine of its last 13 games in all competitions. The draw means City picked up only its fifth point in the league since the end of October.

Bernardo Silva’s deflected shot gave City the lead in the 14th, but Iliman Ndiaye leveled the score in the 36th.

The result leaves City sixth in the standings and 11 points behind leader Liverpool, having played two games more.

Haaland missed penalty means the Norway international has only scored one in his last seven games. He headed in from the rebound, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

City’s grip on its title was further loosened by more dropped points. Liverpool had the chance to extend its lead over the champion when playing Leicester in the later kick off.

