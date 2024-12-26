Golden Knights visit the Sharks on 4-game winning streak

Vegas Golden Knights (23-8-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-20-6, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -246, Sharks +200; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights seek to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose has gone 11-20-6 overall with a 4-6-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Sharks rank eighth in league play serving 8.9 penalty minutes per game.

Vegas is 23-8-3 overall with an 11-2-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Golden Knights have a +24 scoring differential, with 119 total goals scored and 95 given up.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Golden Knights won 7-3 in the previous meeting. Brett Howden led the Golden Knights with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabian Zetterlund has scored 11 goals with 13 assists for the Sharks. Tyler Toffoli has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Shea Theodore has four goals and 24 assists for the Golden Knights. Victor Olofsson has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.2 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press