Golden Knights bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (13-15-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (22-8-3, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -341, Ducks +266; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will attempt to keep a three-game win streak alive when they host the Anaheim Ducks.

Vegas is 22-8-3 overall and 10-2-1 against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights are seventh in league play with 116 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Anaheim has gone 13-15-4 overall with a 3-7-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have a -20 scoring differential, with 79 total goals scored and 99 conceded.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams play this season. The Golden Knights won 4-1 in the last meeting. Shea Theodore led the Golden Knights with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivan Barbashev has 15 goals and 15 assists for the Golden Knights. Brett Howden has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has nine goals and eight assists for the Ducks. Jackson LaCombe has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press