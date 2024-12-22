Light Rain
51.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Lindsey Vonn’s 2nd World Cup race back from retirement is canceled due to poor weather in St. Moritz

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Switzerland Alpine Skiing World Cup

Lindsey Vonn’s 2nd World Cup race back from retirement is canceled due to poor weather in St. Moritz

Photo Icon View Photo

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn’s second World Cup race back Sunday after nearly six years of retirement was canceled due to strong winds and poor visibility.

On Saturday, the 40-year-old Vonn placed 14th in a super-G on the Corviglia course in St. Moritz to mark her return to the circuit.

Another super-G had been scheduled for Sunday.

Vonn now won’t race again until the next speed weekend in St. Anton, Austria on Jan. 11-12, which features a downhill and a super-G.

There was no immediate announcement if Sunday’s race would be made up later in the season.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 