Sharks take losing streak into game against the Canucks

San Jose Sharks (11-19-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-10-7, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks head into the matchup with the Vancouver Canucks after losing four straight games.

Vancouver is 16-10-7 overall and 4-2-1 against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have gone 15-4-4 in games they score at least three goals.

San Jose is 11-19-6 overall with a 4-5-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have a -27 scoring differential, with 98 total goals scored and 125 conceded.

The teams play Monday for the second time this season. The Canucks won the previous matchup 3-2. Pius Suter scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has eight goals and 32 assists for the Canucks. Kiefer Sherwood has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 13 goals and nine assists for the Sharks. Luke Kunin has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-3-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press